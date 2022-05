INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana State Police announced during a press conference that the unknown child found dead in a suitcase in Washington County died from an electrolyte imbalance.

Police said the imbalance was likely caused due to gastroenteritis. During the press conference, police said they still do not know the identify of the boy or where he died.

Police have started a special tip-line to help solve the boy’s case. Anyone with information is urged to call the number (888) 437-6432.