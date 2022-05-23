GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) will be shutting down parts of roads due to motorcyclists.

On May 24, police will be shutting down portions of US 41 near Warrenton Road and I-64 eastbound at US 41 while hundreds of motorcyclists stop at Love’s Truck Stop at US 41 and Warrenton Road. ISP says the motorcyclists are scheduled for a gas stop and brief break at Love’s Truck Stop before continuing east on I-64 to Corydon. The group is expected to arrive around 2:20 p.m. and depart at approximately 3:05 p.m.

ISP says the motorcyclists are traveling from California to Washington D.C. to visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. The group left California on May 18 and they are scheduled to arrive in Washington D.C. on May 31.

Times are subject to change. The schedule says the following:

Approximately 2:20 p.m. CST – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes. US 41 northbound will be closed just south of I-64 while motorcyclists exit I-64 east to US 41 north. US 41 southbound lanes will be closed at Warrenton Road while motorcyclists turn west onto Warrenton Road to Love’s Truck Stop.

Approximately 3:05 p.m. CST – Highways expected to be closed for no more than 15 minutes. US 41 southbound lanes at Warrenton Road will be closed while motorcyclists leave Love’s Truck Stop and ride south to I-64 east. I-64 east just west of US 41 will be closed while motorcyclists enter I-64 east from US 41S.



ISP says individuals planning to show their support are encouraged to find a safe place off the roadway. Parking along I-64 is prohibited. For more information about this event, visit this website.