HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Troopers from the Indiana State Police are encouraging safe travels during the Labor Day holiday period.

To help ensure safety during the holiday, ISP is participating in Operation C.A.R.E. (Combined Accident Reduction Effort) and DUIEP (Driving Under the Influence Enforcement Project).

ISP states both programs are federally funded to allow extra troopers to patrol Indiana highways during the holiday period.

ISP says efforts will be focused on aggressive, distracted and impaired drivers plus passengers not using seat belts.