Indiana State Police to increase patrols during the holidays

INDIANA (WEHT) On Thursday, the Indiana State Police announced they will be increasing their patrols until January 1.

Troopers will be on high alert for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and will also have stricter attitudes towards other dangerous driving habits, such as not wearing seat belts. These extra patrols are part of the Safe Family Travel campaign, which aims to minimize crashes and traffic fatalities during the holidays.

Indiana State Police encourages the use of designated drivers, rideshare or taxi services to reduce impaired driving risk this holiday season. Drivers should also drive slower, wear a seat belt, make sure all passengers (especially children) are buckled up and stay off their cell phones while driving.

If you see a suspected impaired driver, please call 911.