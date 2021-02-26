Indiana State Police warn of ongoing “child safety kit” Facebook scam

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana State Police recently received a complaint from a resident about an ongoing Facebook scam offering “Child Safety Kits.”

According to the complaint, a link to request the kit asks for personal information that includes name, address, and phone number. The scammer then uses this information to “follow up” with a phone call requesting to set up an in-home visit.

The resident reported having received two phone calls from two very persistent males requesting to come to her home and be allowed to load an App onto her phone as part of their “Child Safety Kit” service. She also said the callers claimed to work directly with ISP.

This scam has been ongoing for quite some time, ISP said. It was reported on by a Louisville news station in December 2019, where an Evansville woman was a victim.

ISP wants to remind Hoosiers that scam artists are pervasive across the internet and all social media platforms. You can protect yourself by:

ALWAYS consider any unsolicited internet/social media transaction with a “Buyer Beware”

consider any unsolicited internet/social media transaction with a NEVER provided personal or financial information to an unknown source, whether it be on the internet, by email, or by phone.

provided personal or financial information to an unknown source, whether it be on the internet, by email, or by phone. NEVER invite or allow a stranger into your home, especially an unsolicited sales person- thieves commonly use this as a way to case your home for future burglary.

invite or allow a stranger into your home, especially an unsolicited sales person- thieves commonly use this as a way to case your home for future burglary. Don’t be INTIMIDATED by a scammer’s pervasiveness. Delete the internet conversation or just hang up the phone when something doesn’t feel right.

If you feel you have been victimized by a scammer, suspicious or threatening activity should be reported to your local law enforcement immediately.

