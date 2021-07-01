Indiana State Police website overwhelmed as state offers free lifetime gun permits

It would appear Indiana’s lifetime gun permits are in demand, now that they’re free.

The Indiana State Police firearms licensing website is experiencing a “high number” of applicants that has stopped many in their tracks as they attempt to apply for a lifetime gun permit.

On Thursday, July 1, the lifetime license to carry a handgun became free.

When applicants visit the website, some are being met with a message: “We’re sorry…”

“Due to a high number of current applicants, we must limit the number of individuals applying at one time. Please try again later.”

In a statement to WANE 15, Indiana State Police said Hoosiers trying to apply for a lifetime gun permit should be patient: