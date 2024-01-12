NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — On Friday, Indiana Rep. Chuck Goodrich, R-District 29, announced his intention to run for a seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to a news release from Goodrich’s campaign, Goodrich officially filed to run in the Republican primary for Indiana’s Fifth Congressional District. Goodrich was first elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2018 and is the president and CEO of Gaylor Electric, Inc.

This comes after U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind. District 5 previously announced that she would not be running for reelection. However, Spartz has hinted since then that she may run for reelection for the seat.

Goodrich said in the release that he first announced his intent to run for congress in May 2023 and has since spent time in all six of the district’s counties to meet with voters.

“The current state of our economy is hurting everyday Americans. Bidenomics has failed to lower inflation and the staggering prices that affect everyone’s day-to-day life,” Goodrich said. “I am running to rebuild our economy from the ground up by investing in real-world job training programs. The current administration has also failed to ensure American’s safety by not addressing the southern border crisis. We need to finish building the wall to ensure a safe and secure border.”

The release said that Goodrich will focus on three key issues:

Reverse the current state of America’s economy by cutting reckless government spending to bring down inflation

Secure the southern border

End generational poverty.

