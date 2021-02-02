Indiana State Senate passes bill making religion essential service

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Indiana State Senators heard the final debate on dozens of bills Tuesday. One of those items deals with limiting the state’s ability to restrict religious activities during disasters.

The state senate passed a bill that would make religious organizations an essential service. The bill prohibits the state from imposing restrictions on religious organizations that are more restrictive than those on other businesses and organizations providing essential services to the public.

This defines religious service as a gathering of two or more people for worship, teaching, rituals, or other activities. The bill does not make religious organizations exempt from public health orders. It easily passed the Senate and now moves to the House for debate.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2021)