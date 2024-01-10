HUNTINGTON, Ind. — Indiana State Senator Andy Zay, R-District 17 announced Wednesday that he will run in the Republican primary for Indiana’s Third Congressional District position in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This comes after U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind. District 3 announced that he would run for the U.S. Senate in January 2023. Banks is running for the U.S. Senate seat left vacant by current U.S. Senator Mike Braun, R-Ind. who is currently running for governor.

As of Monday, Zay has not officially filed for the position with the Indiana Secretary of State’s office.

According to a news release from Zay’s campaign, officials said that Zay has served in the Indiana General Assembly for the past eight years. Zay said he believes his legislative experience, and “proven conservative values” make him stand out.

“As a State Senator, I have a proven conservative voting record that shows exactly where I stand. The people of the third district shouldn’t have to guess what kind of legislator their congressman will be,” he said in the release. “Throughout my years in the Statehouse, I have voted to protect life, lower taxes, and stand up for our constitutional rights. I am proud of the work that we have accomplished in the Indiana Senate, but our country is facing national problems that are coming from Washington. The corruption of the Biden administration and the Democrats is clearer than ever. Their irresponsible spending has crippled America’s economy and destroyed the middle class. We need people in Congress who have the experience to balance the budget, secure our border, and stand up for the American people.”