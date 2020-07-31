Indiana State Teachers Association sends letter to Gov. Holcomb over school safety

(WEHT)- The Indiana State Teachers Association says it sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb, calling on state officials to assure schools across the state reopen safely.

The ISTA says data must show COVID-19 is under control in the school’s community and specific protections must be in place to protect students and staff. They are also calling for plans to safeguard continuous learning for all students, increase transparency for COVID reporting in schools, and additional state support for virtual learning.

We believe in-person learning is essential for our students and our families. However, no educator should be forced between their livelihood and their health and safety. ISTA President Keith Gambill

(This story was originally published on July 30, 2020)

