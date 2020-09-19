Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice releases statement on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WEHT)- Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush released a statement Saturday following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Full Statement
In a year already marked by significant suffering and loss, the death of Justice Ruth Bader
Ginsburg hits especially hard. I join others in mourning the passing of a trailblazer, changemaker, and inspiration to many.
Justice Ginsburg’s work provided both men and women an opportunity to better their lives.
She was a hero to many of us in our legal careers, and a cultural icon outside the legal
profession. And her civility and genuine friendship with those who had differing opinions
show her as an example of a leader to model.
To those of us who emulate her, this is not just the loss of a powerful leader and
statesperson, but the personal loss of a mentor. We offer our condolences to her family and
share in their grieving. Justice Ginsburg’s memory should inspire each of us to effect
positive change in this world
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on September 19, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location closed temporarily
- Additional COVID-19 testing dates added for western Kentucky
- COVID-19 death reported in Vanderburgh County
- Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office: Inmate trying to escape quickly captured
- Southbound lanes reopened after Highway 41 crash