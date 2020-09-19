Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice releases statement on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

FILE – In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at Stanford University in Stanford, Calif. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(WEHT)- Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush released a statement Saturday following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Full Statement

In a year already marked by significant suffering and loss, the death of Justice Ruth Bader

Ginsburg hits especially hard. I join others in mourning the passing of a trailblazer, changemaker, and inspiration to many.



Justice Ginsburg’s work provided both men and women an opportunity to better their lives.

She was a hero to many of us in our legal careers, and a cultural icon outside the legal

profession. And her civility and genuine friendship with those who had differing opinions

show her as an example of a leader to model.



To those of us who emulate her, this is not just the loss of a powerful leader and

statesperson, but the personal loss of a mentor. We offer our condolences to her family and

share in their grieving. Justice Ginsburg’s memory should inspire each of us to effect

positive change in this world

