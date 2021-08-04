Indiana Supreme Court denies motion to stall Holcomb’s lawsuit

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Supreme Court has denied an emergency request by state Attorney General Todd Rokita to stall Governor Eric Holcomb’s lawsuit challenging the increased power state legislators gave themselves to intervene during public health emergencies.

Rokita petitioned the Indiana Supreme Court last month after a Marion County judge ruled against arguments from his office that he alone has the legal authority to represent the state in court, and can decide whether the new law is allowed under the state constitution. The court denied Rokita’s request.