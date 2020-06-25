Indiana Supreme Court issues ruling in phone privacy case

(WEHT)- The Indiana Supreme Court ruled that people do not need to give police their phone passwords.

The ruling stems from a case in central Indiana where a woman was found in contempt after she refused to give police the password to unlock her phone, which they believed contained evidence.

However, the Indiana Supreme Court says requiring people to give their phone passwords to police violates their 5th amendment rights. The court’s full decision can be found here.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

