Indiana Supreme Court Justice David announces retirement

INDIANA (WEHT) – After nearly three decades as a judicial branch leader, Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven H. David has announced he will step down from the bench. David is Indiana’s 106th Supreme Court justice and the longest-serving justice currently on the Court.

Along with his commitment to the Indiana Judiciary, David retired from the United States Army in 2010 with the rank of Colonel. He graduated cum laude from Murray State University as a Distinguished Military Graduate on an R.O.T.C. scholarship. In addition to his time in the military, David worked in private practice and as corporate counsel.

“I am so proud and humbled to have served the people of Indiana and the people of this great nation for my entire professional life,” Justice David stated in reflection of his wide-ranging service. “I look forward to the next chapters in my life and ways in which I can continue to serve and make lives better.”

Justice David will step down from the bench in the fall of 2022. The Judicial Nominating Commission will search for a successor to fill the vacancy. You can read more about Justice David and his service here.