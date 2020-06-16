Indiana tax deadline one month away

Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana’s Department of Revenue (DOR) wants to remind Hoosiers Tax Day is on July 15.

Due to coronavirus, the individual income tax season was extended from the traditional April 15 deadline to July 15 to allow customers more time to file and pay taxes owed.

If an individual owes taxes, penalties and interest can be avoided by paying 90% of the tax owed by the July 15 deadline. Additionally, individual estimated payments with deadlines of April 15 or June 15, 2020, are due on July 15.

The DOR estimates 500,000 Hoosiers still need to file their individual income taxes.

The Indiana free file (INfreefile) program is still available to qualifying individuals to file their individual income taxes for free. If an individual’s adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less in 2019, they may be eligible to use the free online software from DOR-certified vendors.

More information on INfreefile is available here.

Customers with questions about individual income taxes are encouraged to call DOR’s Customer Service team at 317-232-2240, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. EST or by emailing IndividualTaxAssistance@dor.in.gov.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

LATEST INDIANA NEWS: