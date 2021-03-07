Indiana teacher fired after sex abuse charges in Ohio

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana School for the Deaf teacher has been fired after he was charged in Ohio with felony sexual misconduct charges involving a student.

WRTV-TV reports that Jerry R. Claus was charged last month in Ohio’s Erie County for allegations from 2005. Claus taught at the School for the Deaf from 2013 until last month.

According to his indictment, the girl was 13 years old and the incident happened off school grounds. Claus’s attorney, Troy Wisehart, tells the station that his client is innocent.

Claus’s arraignment in Ohio is set for March 30.