Indiana teachers push back against school curriculum bills

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A controversial Indiana bill that Republican lawmakers contend would increase transparency around school curricula has drawn opposition from dozens of teachers who testified Monday at the Statehouse that the legislation would censor classroom instruction and place unnecessary additional workloads on educators.

The bill is among several moving through the Indiana Legislature that seek to require all school curricula to be vetted by parent review committees and posted publicly online.

Republican Rep. Tony Cook, a former teacher and school superintendent who authored the House bill heard on Monday, said the legislation only strives to ensure educators “remain impartial in teaching curriculum.”