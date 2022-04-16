TIPPECANOE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Carmel teenager is facing several felony charges after leading police on a chase with a minor in the car. Indiana State Police say Stephan Flood, 18, sped off in a 2005 Mustang after being pulled over on Sagamore Parkway near Lafayette, Indiana.

According to police, Flood tried to turn from the parkway into the parking lot of Eyeglass World, causing him to hop over the curb through a ditch and into the parking lot. Flood drove through the parking lot and back onto Concord Road. This is when police say Flood crashed the Mustang after losing control of it.

Police state that Flood exited the Mustang and ran from them, leading law enforcement on a short foot chase. Officials tell us they were able to take Flood safely into custody.

Troopers say they found two passengers who stayed with the vehicle. According to ISP, one passenger was identified to be Whitney Williams, 18, Indianapolis, and the second passenger was a minor who was later released to their parents.

Indiana police say they found suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car. Additionally, police say there were indicators that Flood was under the influence and administered field sobriety tests. Stephan Flood is lodged in the Tippecanoe County Jail and is facing charges of:

Resisting Law Enforcement With a Vehicle – Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated With a Passenger Less Than 18 Years of Age – Level 6 Felony Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated in a Manner Which Endangers Others – Class A Misdemeanor Resisting Law Enforcement – Class A Misdemeanor Possession of Paraphernalia – Class A Misdemeanor Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash – Class B Misdemeanor Reckless Driving – Class B Misdemeanor Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Class B Misdemeanor

Whitney Williams, 18, Indianapolis, IN is facing a charge for possession of marijuana.