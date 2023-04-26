INDIANAPOLIS — Prospective and seated jurors will be better compensated for their time effective July 1 in Indiana.

Under House Enrolled Act 1466, juror compensation will be doubled for both those called in for jury duty and those who are ultimately chosen to sit in the jury box.

Currently, prospective jurors are paid $15 per day and seated jurors are given $40 per day. Effective July 1, prospective jurors will be compensated $30 per day while seated jurors will get $80 per day for the first five days of trial and $90 per day for trials extending past five days.

The new juror compensation bill passed unopposed in both the Indiana Senate and Indiana House of Representatives.