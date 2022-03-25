INDIANA (WEHT) – A new law will create a state-wide task force to improve access to housing.

Data from Princeton University’s Eviction Lab shows Indiana is among the leading states for evictions throughout the pandemic. And experts say that the pandemic only made the problem worse. The new “housing task force” will study access and affordability. It will include lawmakers from both parties and advocates for renters, landlords, and homeowners.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to have it take a look at what local regulations are in place that are currently impeding housing growth at an affordable price point.” Said State Representative Doug Miller.

The group will issue its final report by November 1. Activists hope to see lawmakers take action next year.