Indiana to launch rental assistance program next month

INDIANAPOLIS– Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, .Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, and Executive Director of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Agency Jacob Sipe announced Indiana will launch a rent assistance program for those impacted by COVID-19. The program will provide up to $500 per month for households unable to pay rent due to the pandemic.

A landlord needs to agree to participate in the program for a renter to get assistance. The landlord will also need to agree to not evict a renter for nonpayment until the rent is more than 45 days delinquent.

To qualify, you must have experienced a loss of income due to a layoff, reduced work hours or reduced pay due to COVID-19. The household must also have a lower income now than before March 6.

Those already receiving rental assistance will not qualify for this program. It’s not meant to cover the entire rent payment, and Sipe said renters should keep in contact with their landlords to maintain a payment plan.

Households can get up to four months of assistance, capping at $2,000. The funds, which come from the CARES Act, can be applied to past-due rent and will go directly to the landlord.

Applications for this program open on July 13 on this website. Officials expect this program to help about 12,000 households.

Indiana is currently in Stage 4 of Gov. Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” reopening plan. Stage 5 is projected to begin on July 4, which is the last stage of the plan and lifts most restrictions. Face covering will still be recommended during Stage 5 and Hoosiers will still be expected to practice social distancing.

(This story was originally published on June 24, 2020)

