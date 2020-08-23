Indiana to receive extra unemployment funds

Ind. (WEHT) — FEMA announced Friday Hoosiers who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic will receive an extra $300 in federal funds on top of their regular unemployment benefit.

Earlier this week, Gov. Eric Holcomb said the Indiana payments would be retroactive to Aug. 1.

Payments from new program likely won’t begin for two to four weeks as computer systems are updated.

Kentucky also received the extra funds.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 22, 2020)