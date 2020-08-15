Indiana top attorney calls for special legislative session

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court in the Statehouse, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Indianapolis. Hill faces a hearing over whether allegations that he drunkenly groped four women at a bar amounted to professional misconduct. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill questioned the governor’s ability to continue issuing executive orders responsive to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter sent Friday to Gov. Eric Holcomb and leaders of the General Assembly, Hill contends the governor’s executive orders near the beginning of the pandemic were “unfortunate” but justified. But now, Hill is calling for a special legislative session to “address public governance challenges” caused by the virus.

He says it’s “debatable” whether Holcomb has the same “emergency authority” to continue issuing non-legislative policies because officials have had enough time to “adjust to a new normal.”

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS