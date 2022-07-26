INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana issued a preliminary injunction on Tuesday, requiring that A.M., a 10-year-old transgender girl, must be allowed to rejoin her school’s all-girls softball team while litigation continues.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana filed a lawsuit in April on behalf of A.M. challenging House Enrolled Act 1041, which bans transgender girls from participating in girls school sports. The legal director at the ACLU of Indiana, Ken Falk, issued a statement saying they are pleased with the judge’s injunction, and encouraged other students who are being denied the right to join a sports team at their school due to House Enrolled Act 1041 to contact the ACLU of Indiana.

House Enrolled Act 1041 was enacted in May after Republican lawmakers in Indiana voted to override Governor Holcomb’s veto of the bill. In his veto letter, Holcomb pointed to the Indiana High School Athletic Association, which has a policy covering transgender students wanting to play sports that match their gender identity and has said it has had no transgender girls finalize a request to play on a female team. The law wouldn’t prevent students who identify as female or transgender males from playing on boys sports teams.