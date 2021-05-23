Indiana union calls governor’s unemployment decision ‘cruel’

FILE – In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address virtually, in Indianapolis. Indiana’s attorney general Todd Rokita took aim Friday, May 1, 2021, at Gov. Holcomb’s attempt to block a new law giving state legislators more authority to intervene during public emergencies declared by the governor. A lawsuit filed by the Republican governor on Tuesday, April 27, 2001, challenged the law enacted over his veto two weeks ago giving legislative leaders the power to call the General Assembly into what it calls an “emergency session.” (AP Photo/Darron Cummings File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana AFL-CIO is criticizing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s decision to withdraw the state from federal programs providing an extra $300 in weekly payments to unemployed workers and expanded jobless benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The labor union said it cost the state nothing to remain in the programs, arguing that they have provided millions of dollars a week to families facing joblessness. Holcomb announced this past week that the Indiana has plenty of job openings.

AFL-CIO President Brett Voorhies said Holcomb was “trying to coerce Hoosiers into low-paying jobs.” He calls the governor’s decision “cruel and unnecessary.”