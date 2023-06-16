INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana University and Purdue University are officially ending their 53-year-old partnership as Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis to go their separate ways after signing a historic agreement, according to press releases from the organizations.

Board of Trustees from both universities approved an agreement on Wednesday, June 14 to formalize the separation of IUPUI. The new agreement recognizes the creation of Indiana University Indianapolis and Purdue University in Indianapolis.

“Through this agreement we will unlock the remarkable potential of both institutions to meet the needs of our city and state. I am grateful for our many partners at Purdue University, and to the extensive state and community leadership, that have made today’s progress possible,” IU President Pamela Whitten said.

IUPUI will officially end on June 30, 2024.

Purdue President Mung Chiang stated, “Today’s announcement launches transformative growth for our state’s land-grant university, and Boilermakers are excited to serve the people, businesses and communities of Indianapolis. We thank all of our partners: those at Indiana University; the government, civic and business leaders who have been with us throughout this process; and the many colleagues, alumni and neighbors who provided insightful input. We thank our Indiana General Assembly for their support.”

Chief Operating Officer of Purdue University in Indianapolis Dan Hasler said this will bring more people and keep Hoosiers in the state.

“If we can have these students intern and work with our local companies and partners while they are in school, it is going to be hard for them to leave Indianapolis,” said Hasler. “We think we are going to get a type of student that we are just not getting right now.”

University leaders said the state’s economy should improve drastically from this deal.

“I think the state and central Indiana are the big winners here,” Hasler said. “We know, company leaders know in, central Indiana that the first thing that drives success is being able to acquire good talent.”

Multiple state officials and community leaders spoke on the changes. To learn more about Indiana University Indianapolis and officials that commented visit here. To learn more about Purdue University in Indianapolis and the community leaders that spoke visit here.