Indiana University enrollment dips at regional campuses

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University has more students than ever on its main campus in Bloomington, although fewer students at all of its regional campuses meant 1.6% overall enrollment drop.

The IU fall semester enrollment figures released this past week show the Bloomington campus with about 45,328 students for a 5% jump from a year ago. The university’s statewide enrollment declined to about 91,000 students. The Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis campus had a 5% enrollment drop to about 26,000 students.

The five other regional campuses saw even bigger declines, with the most significant drops being the New Albany campus down 13% and the South Bend campus down 10%.