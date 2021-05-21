Indiana University requiring COVID-19 vaccination shots

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Indiana University is requiring all students and employees to receive COVID-19 vaccinations for the fall semester and is threatening to cancel class registrations and fire staff members who don’t comply.

IU officials announced the requirement for its campuses across the state Friday, saying it will allow the university to lift most coronavirus-related restrictions such as face masks and physical distancing. The university said exemptions to the vaccination requirement will be limited, including medical exemptions and documented and significant religious exemptions.

The University of Notre Dame is ordering a similar vaccination requirement for students and employees before the fall semester.