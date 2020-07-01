Indiana uses more fireworks than almost any other state

Job resource site, Zippa, analyzed the number of fireworks imports across the country to see who has the most explosive 4th of July celebrations and Indiana is in the top ten.

Missouri got the top spot. Indiana breaks the top ten coming in at #9. Kentucky comes in at #26, and Illinois is at #42. Delaware fills the last spot.

According to Zippa, Indiana imports more than 16 million units each year. That comes out to about two and a half fireworks for every Hoosier.

(This story was originally published on June 30, 2020)