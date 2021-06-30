Indiana uses some of the most fireworks in the country

The Fourth Of July is coming up, and for most of Americans that means a day spent with food, family, and fireworks.

In fact, Americans will eat an estimated 155 million hot dogs set off around 30,000 tons of explosives on Independence Day. However, no matter how good the grill master is, let’s be real: The star of the day is the fireworks and that isn’t going to change anytime soon.

Since firework prices are up 15% this year, that means those illuminations will cost.

However some states will put on far bigger spectacles than others. Zippia hit the data to find where the explosions are legendary (and where fingers may be in the most danger) and on the fourth the skies are bursting red, white, and blue.

Missouri came in at #1. Indiana at #9, Kentucky at #26, Illinois is near the bottom at #43, and the state that uses the least amount of fireworks for the 4th of July: Delaware.