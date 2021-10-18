Indiana utility dealing with 6-month shutdown of power plant

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (AP) — Equipment troubles have kept a three-year-old natural gas power plant offline since spring and complicated an Indiana utility company’s goal of shifting from coal-burning plants to generate electricity. AES Indiana says its Eagle Valley plant near Martinsville ran into problems in April when crews were restarting it after a planned maintenance outage.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that repair work at the $600 million plant will be completed by mid-November at the earliest. AES Indiana has had to buy electricity off the power grid for its 500,000 customers in Indianapolis and surrounding areas. The company says the plant previously had an excellent operating record.

