Indiana voters receive postcards to help identify outdated information

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Hoosier voters are beginning to receive postcards in the mail from the Secretary of State’s office. The office is mailing postcards as part of a statewide voter list refresh.

The goal of the postcards is to identify outdated and inaccurate voter registration information to improve the accuracy and integrity of Indiana’s voter registration list.

Postcards that are returned to the office as undeliverable will be used to identify outdated voter registration information. If the first mailing is returned as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwarding address on file with the U.S. Postal Service. The second postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their residence address or cancel their Indiana voter registration using a postage pre-paid voter response card.

“These mailings help us identify records that need updating or are no longer valid,” Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said. “This helps us create a more accurate picture of voter turnout for the state and helps ensure our elections remain safe and secure. Hoosiers deserve to know we have accurate voter lists.”

Hoosiers should use the postcard as a reminder to verify, update or start a voter registration online or by visiting their local county clerk’s office. Voters who need assistance can call the Hoosier Voter Hotline at 866-IN-1-VOTE.