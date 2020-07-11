Indiana welfare offices reopen to foot traffic

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is offering additional guidance for parents of school-aged children and child care providers related to the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. (Logo courtesy in.gov)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration has reopened Division of Family Resources offices in all 92 counties for Hoosiers preferring in-person service.

The offices had been closed to the public since March 20 in an effort to help limit the spread of the coronavirus. FSSA had been processing applications for food and cash assistance and health coverage virtually and continues to strongly encourage Hoosiers to apply for benefits or check the status of their cases either online or by phone.

Division of Family Resources staff are required to wear face coverings and take other protective measures for themselves and the public. The agency is encouraging all visitors to wear masks.

