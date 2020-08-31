Indiana Wesleyan, Ivy Tech partner for easier transfers

Indiana News
Posted: / Updated:

Left: IWU-Marion Chancellor Dr. Rod Reed, Right: ITCC Marion Chancellor Alex Huskey

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Wesleyan University and Ivy Tech announced a new transfer agreement that provides seamless pathways for Ivy Tech students to easily transfer to IWU-Marion — the University’s residential campus in Marion, Indiana — upon completion of their associate degree.

The agreement also provides the option to transfer to IWU-National & Global, which offers programs online and at education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Ivy Tech students transferring to IWU-Marion may select one of nine available degree pathways, depending on the associate degree they have earned. A student’s entire associate degree and all prior credits will be eligible for transfer provided they are from a CHEA or DOE institution, a grade of “C” or higher was earned, and the courses were 100-level or higher.

Ivy Tech Degree
Associate of Science Business Administration
Associate of Science Business Administration
Associate of Science Business Administration
Associate of Science Business Administration
Associate of Science Business Administration
Associate of Science Criminal Justice          
Associate of Science Human Services         
Associate of Science Psychology      
Associate of Science Human Services
Ivy Tech Degree
AAS Early Childhood Education
AAS Accounting
AAS Human Services/Addiction Studies
AS Business Administration
AS Business Administration
AS Criminal Justice
AS Cyber Security
AS Early Childhood Education
AS Hospitality Administration
AS Human Services
IWU-Marion Degree
to Bachelor of Arts Business Administration
to Bachelor of Arts Marketing
to Bachelor of Arts Entrepreneurship
to Bachelor of Arts Finance
to Bachelor of Arts Management
to Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice
to Bachelor of Science Psychology
to Bachelor of Science Psychology
to Bachelor of Social Work    
IWU National & Global Degree
to BS Early Childhood Education
to BS Accounting
to BS Addiction Counseling
to BS Business Administration
to BS Marketing
to BS Criminal Justice
to BS Cybersecurity – Cyber Analyst
to BS Early Childhood Education
to BS Hospitality Management
to BS Addictions Counseling

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories