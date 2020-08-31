Indiana Wesleyan, Ivy Tech partner for easier transfers

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Wesleyan University and Ivy Tech announced a new transfer agreement that provides seamless pathways for Ivy Tech students to easily transfer to IWU-Marion — the University’s residential campus in Marion, Indiana — upon completion of their associate degree.
The agreement also provides the option to transfer to IWU-National & Global, which offers programs online and at education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.
Ivy Tech students transferring to IWU-Marion may select one of nine available degree pathways, depending on the associate degree they have earned. A student’s entire associate degree and all prior credits will be eligible for transfer provided they are from a CHEA or DOE institution, a grade of “C” or higher was earned, and the courses were 100-level or higher.
|Ivy Tech Degree
|Associate of Science Business Administration
|Associate of Science Business Administration
|Associate of Science Business Administration
|Associate of Science Business Administration
|Associate of Science Business Administration
|Associate of Science Criminal Justice
|Associate of Science Human Services
|Associate of Science Psychology
|Associate of Science Human Services
(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)
