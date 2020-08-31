Indiana Wesleyan, Ivy Tech partner for easier transfers

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Wesleyan University and Ivy Tech announced a new transfer agreement that provides seamless pathways for Ivy Tech students to easily transfer to IWU-Marion — the University’s residential campus in Marion, Indiana — upon completion of their associate degree.

The agreement also provides the option to transfer to IWU-National & Global, which offers programs online and at education centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio.

Ivy Tech students transferring to IWU-Marion may select one of nine available degree pathways, depending on the associate degree they have earned. A student’s entire associate degree and all prior credits will be eligible for transfer provided they are from a CHEA or DOE institution, a grade of “C” or higher was earned, and the courses were 100-level or higher.

Ivy Tech Degree Associate of Science Business Administration Associate of Science Business Administration Associate of Science Business Administration Associate of Science Business Administration Associate of Science Business Administration Associate of Science Criminal Justice Associate of Science Human Services Associate of Science Psychology Associate of Science Human Services Ivy Tech Degree AAS Early Childhood Education AAS Accounting AAS Human Services/Addiction Studies AS Business Administration AS Business Administration AS Criminal Justice AS Cyber Security AS Early Childhood Education AS Hospitality Administration AS Human Services IWU-Marion Degree to Bachelor of Arts Business Administration to Bachelor of Arts Marketing to Bachelor of Arts Entrepreneurship to Bachelor of Arts Finance to Bachelor of Arts Management to Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice to Bachelor of Science Psychology to Bachelor of Science Psychology to Bachelor of Social Work IWU National & Global Degree to BS Early Childhood Education to BS Accounting to BS Addiction Counseling to BS Business Administration to BS Marketing to BS Criminal Justice to BS Cybersecurity – Cyber Analyst to BS Early Childhood Education to BS Hospitality Management to BS Addictions Counseling

(This story was originally published on Aug. 31, 2020)

