Indiana will not enact name, image, likeness legislation for college athletes

FILE – In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (2) is tackled by Clemson during the first half of an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in New Orleans. The NCAA’s latest guidance for playing college sports during the COVID-19 pandemic recommends testing players once a week within 72 hours of competition. For typical Saturday football games, that means Wednesday would be the soonest athletes would be tested. Is that enough for a team of about 100 athletes playing a contact sport to get through a season without major disruptions? Especially, considering simply being exposed to someone who tests positive can land an athlete in quarantine for two weeks? (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WXIN) – Starting Thursday, several states will have laws or executive orders going into effect that will allow compensation for college athletes through endorsement deals. Indiana is not one of them.

This comes on the heels of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the NCAA cannot limit educational benefits provided to college athletes.

Laws or executive orders have been signed in 20 states so far giving college athletes control over their names, images and likenesses. That allows them to enter into agreements with agents and be paid through endorsements.

Ohio, Illinois and Kentucky are among those states, but the issue hasn’t been discussed yet in the Indiana General Assembly.

“There is interest among my colleagues in light of the United State Supreme Court ruling that we need to study the topic,” said State Sen. Fady Qaddoura (D-Indianapolis).

State Sen. Qaddoura said some of his fellow lawmakers are considering introducing such legislation next session.

“We have to be mindful of any unintended consequences,” Qaddoura said. “And we have to be mindful of the legalities of what came down from the United States Supreme Court ruling.”

The NCAA announced Wednesday it has adopted a new, temporary policy that would no longer ban student athletes from using their names, images and likenesses to enter into endorsement deals.

Experts believe all 50 states will eventually pass NIL legislation.

“For most of these deals, we’re not talking about big dollars,” said Larry DeGaris, co-director for the Center for Sports Sponsorship at the University of Indianapolis.

Despite the approval of endorsements, DeGaris said, he doesn’t expect athletes to eventually be paid to play by their colleges and universities.

“Where we’re headed will be to provide more benefits to student athletes, more freedom to student athletes to pursue opportunities but still adapted solidly within the current framework,” DeGaris said.