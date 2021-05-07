Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana woman faces child neglect charges after investigators said her 4-year-old daughter nearly died from a lice infestation so severe doctors had to give her multiple blood transfusions.

Shyanne Singh, 26, of Scottsburg was arrested Tuesday on three felony counts of neglect of a dependent. She remained jailed Friday.

According to court records, Scottsburg police were contacted April 20 after Singh’s 4-year-old daughter was brought to a hospital with a severe lice infestation so bad doctors declared her a “near fatality” because lice had fed off of her for so long. The girl was so ill she could not walk and she needed to have four blood transfusions.