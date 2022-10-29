FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced.

Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections.

Reed pleaded guilty last month to a charge of Reckless Homicide through a plea agreement with Allen County prosecutors.

Reed was the driver of a vehicle that went left of center and off the roadway then hit a pole on Lower Huntington Road, west of Anoka Drive, on Jan. 8.

Her husband – 28-year-old Corbin Reed of Yoder – was killed in the crash. He died from multiple blunt force injuries, the Allen County Coroner ruled, and his death was ruled an accident.

Reed was hospitalized after the crash. At the hospital, a chemical test showed she had a .11% BAC, above the legal driving limit of .08%, court documents said.

In court Friday, a judge also ordered Reed to pay more than $22,000 in restitution to Corbin Reed’s father, John Reed.