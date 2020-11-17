Indiana workplace injuries and illnesses down 71 percent since 1994, report says

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – A 2019 report from the Indiana Department of Labor shows Indiana workplace injuries and illnesses were tied with 2018 as the lowest rate in the state’s history.

The 2019 Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses report, which measures incidents of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses yearly, shows Indiana’s nonfatal occupational injury and illness were at 3.3 per 100 full-time workers, the report says.

The 2019 report marks the eighth consecutive year the injury and illness rate has been at or below 4.0. The injury and illness rate has decreased by 71 percent since 1994, the report reads.

The report finds that from 2018 to 2019, nine Indiana industries experienced decreases in the nonfatal workplace injury and illness rate, while seven experienced increases and three remained the same.

A full copy of the report can be found here.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 17, 2020)