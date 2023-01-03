FORTVILLE, Ind. — Fortville police arrested an accused burglar who was caught in the act by the homeowners — and then returned to the house for a second time.

Police received a call from the homeowners on December 16. A married couple said they had returned to their home on Mill Street from a funeral around 8:45 p.m. and noticed all the lights were on in their house.

When the woman went into a bedroom, she noticed a blanket had been pulled back on the bed, and drawers in the room had been opened and appeared to have been rummaged through.

According to court documents, the woman then noticed the suspect, Michael Warren, 49, of Indianapolis, lying between the wall and the bed.

As her husband retrieved a firearm, police said Warren ran off. At that point, Fortville police were called.

After police got information from the homeowner and left to search for Warren, court documents state Warren returned to the home.

Police said the homeowner once again pulled a firearm and ordered Warren outside of the home where he was taken into custody.

Warren reportedly told police he was invited over to the home by his friend “Jimmy” and let himself in through an unlocked back door.

However, court documents state a door on the east side of the house showed signs of forced entry with damage to the door frame.

Warren was arrested and charged with burglary and residential entry. He told officers he was hearing voices and should go to a hospital and not a jail, court documents allege. He was told he would have access to medical staff at the jail.