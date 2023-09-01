HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – With the seemingly endless rising prices of everything today from food to cars to furniture, for some, it might be a good reason to look around for the best deals anywhere.

One area that can offer higher end items at bargain prices is thrift shopping, and in Indiana, Indianapolis is one of the best cities in the country to get a deal.

According to wishtv.com, first conducted by lawnlove.com, Indianapolis ranks 14th in the country for favorite cities to thrift. Across five categories of general access, clothing, antiques access, furniture and local interest, Indianapolis ranks as follows:

General Access – 14th

Clothing – 24th

Antiques Access – 9th

Furniture – 3rd

Local Interest – 46th

Indianapolis also ranks 2nd in the number of Goodwill Outlet stores, 7th in number of Goodwill boutiques/specialty stores, 5th in number of flea markets and number of Habitat for Humanity ReStores.

According to do317, some key stores to stop in and check out if you are in the thrifting market in Indy are: