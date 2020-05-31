Indianapolis police say 3 shot, 1 killed during late unrest

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say three people in Indianapolis were shot, including one fatally, during what they described as peaceful daytime protests over the death of George Floyd giving way to unrest and destruction later.

Indianapolis police gave no details Saturday night on what caused the shootings but said no officers were involved. Protests became dangerous for a second straight night in Indianapolis as buildings were damaged, officers deployed tear gas and at least one business was briefly on fire.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

LATEST NEWS