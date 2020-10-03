Indianapolis post office being named for late Sen. Lugar

FILE – In a Jan. 16, 2008 file photo, U.S. Senator Richard Lugar, R-Ind., chairman of the U.S. Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, points during a press conference in Kiev, Ukraine. Former Indiana Sen. Richard Lugar, a Republican foreign policy sage known for leading efforts to help the former Soviet states dismantle and secure much of their nuclear arsenal, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Inova Fairfax Heart and Vascular Institute in Virginia. He was 87. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A downtown Indianapolis post office will be named for former U.S. Sen. Richard Lugar as President Donald Trump has given final approval for the honor.

All nine of Indiana’s House members and both senators joined together on legislation renaming the postal branch a few blocks north of Monument Circle in the city where Lugar was mayor before his 36-year Senate tenure.

The honor follows the Republican senator’s death last year at age 87.

Lugar was praised for his bipartisan work, most prominently helping spur the post-Cold War dismantling of thousands of former Soviet nuclear weapons.

(This story was originally published on October 3, 2020)