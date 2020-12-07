Indianapolis Zoo announces fan chosen name for baby giraffe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) A baby giraffe born at the Indianapolis Zoo now has a name. The zoo is excited to introduce Kendi.

The zoo’s Facebook fans were allowed to vote between three preselected options from November 20 until December 4. While the majority of votes came from fans in central Indiana, people all across the US, Canada and United Kingdom participated.

More than 5100 votes were tallied and 42% went to Kendi, an African name that means “loved one.”

At one month old, Kendi already stands more than 6 feet tall. The zoo says he will be several feet taller before his first birthday.

Zookeepers say he and first-time mom Kita are doing great. The new family is expected to make its public debut in the spring.

(This story was originally published on December 7, 2020)

