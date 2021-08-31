Indiana’s Camp Atterbury tapped to house Afghan refugees

EDINBURGH, Ind (AP) — The Indiana National Guard says its Camp Atterbury training base will temporary house Afghan refugees who assisted the U.S. during its 20-year war in Afghanistan.

Guard officials said Tuesday in a news release that Camp Atterbury was one of eight military facilities around the nation approved by the Secretary of Defense to temporarily house up to 50,000 Afghan refugees.

The news release did not specify how many refugees would be living at Camp Atterbury, located about 40 miles south of Indianapolis. But Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Pence of Indiana said Tuesday in a tweet that Camp Atterbury “will build to support approximately 5,000 persons.”