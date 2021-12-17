Indiana’s first female pharmacist dies

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana’s first female pharmacist and 2014 Distinguished Hoosier has died.

Terre Haute native Barbara Wilson was also the 2021 winner of WTWO’s Remarkable Women contest.

A Purdue University graduate, Wilson dedicated her life to helping others pursue careers as pharmacists. She helped provide free housing to pharmacy students who came to St. Ann’s Clinic for internships. She also spent the early 90s working with the state licensing board to make it easier for qualified pharmacists who received degrees in other countries to become licensed in Indiana.

Following her retirement, Wilson continued giving back through volunteering. She also donated her $1,000 Remarkable Woman price to the Council on Domestic Abuse.