INDIANA (WANE) — As Hoosiers prepared for one of the most beloved holidays of the year by wrapping up gifts and picking their holiday menus, they may have missed one of the most important Hoosier holidays of all: the day Indiana became an official state.

Indiana officially became the 19th state of the United States on Dec. 11, 1816 after President James Madison signed the congressional resolution granting Indiana its statehood. However, the journey to statehood was not simple, as Indiana was originally a territory.

In March of 1784, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington came together to petition the state of Virginia to give up its claim to the Western Territories. These territories were a large part of the United States that later became the states of Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and Michigan.

At the time, most of the region, known as the Western Territories, was forest with few settlers causing many states to fight over who controlled the region. When Virginia gave up its claim to the territories, other states followed suit, allowing Jefferson to create a plan called the Ordinance of 1784.

The Ordinance of 1784, passed by Congress on April 23, 1984, was a three-step plan that allowed the territories to eventually be divided into states once they met certain requirements. This made many settlers in the area because it guaranteed the United States would be their governing body and as a state, they would be able to develop their own government.

While the Ordinance of 1784 was passed, much of the land in the Western Territories was owned by multiple Native American tribes, making it difficult to put into effect. Just three years after the Ordinance of 1784, the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 was created and passed by Congress.

The Northwest Ordinance of 1787, created by politicians Nathan Roe and James Monroe, states that no more than five states and no less than three states would be created from the Northwest Territory. This plan also outlined more specific requirements to reach statehood, such as each territory having to reach a certain population number before qualifying for statehood and preventing the territory from having slavery.

The Northwest Ordinance of 1787 eventually created the 5 states: Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Illinois. This ordinance also helped grow the United States as it expanded west, adding 26 states joined the Union under the guidelines of the Ordinance.

The Enabling Act of 1816 was the final push towards Indiana statehood, signed on April 19, 1816 by President James Madison.

The Indiana Territory had reached the needed number of settlers to be eligible to become a state, but statehood had to be passed with the approval of Congress. Indiana’s delegate to U.S. Congress, Jonathan Jennings, fought for the passage of the Enabling Act of 1816 as it gave Indiana the legal right to statehood. The act called for a constitutional convention to be held in the Indiana territory capital at the time, Corydon, where it was decided Indiana could not officially become a state until a constitution had been written.

The constitution created for Indiana established three different parts of state government: a General Assembly, a State Governor and a Supreme Court. It was also declared in the constitution that slavery would be illegal in Indiana. The constitution also allowed for the establishment of the first state-funded public school system and land set aside for a public university, later to be used by Indiana University when it was established.

Upon completion of the written constitution and establishment of the working government, Indiana became a state on Dec. 11, 1816.