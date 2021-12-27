Indiana’s RV industry sets unprecedented record

ELKHART, Ind. (WEHT) — This year saw a boom in U.S. RV sales, resulting in records being broken along the way. As a result, northern Indiana’s RV industry saw its highest-ever annual production mark.

RV Industry Association numbers show that factories shipped nearly 560,000 units by the end of November, which already topped the previous annual record.

More than 600,000 RVs were on pace to be completed by the end of the year, officials say. In and around Elkhart County, several thousand work at dozens of RV manufacturing and supply factories.

AP contributed to this report.