HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Senator Braun’s Press Office, a Senate resolution honoring the life and achievements of Indiana basketball coach Robert Montgomery Knight passed the Senate Monday night.

Sen. Braun says the resolution celebrates Coach Knight’s achievements during 29 years at Indiana University, including coaching 11 Big Ten Conference Championship teams, 24 teams to the NCAA tournament, and the last team to go undefeated and win the NCAA tournament during the 1975-76 season.

“Coach Knight embodied so many Hoosier values: perseverance, accountability, and above all hard work. Coach Knight will always be remembered by Hoosiers, and it was an honor to be able to commemorate his life and success with this Senate resolution with Senator Young,” said Senator Braun.

You can view the entire resolution below.