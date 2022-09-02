Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak.

Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities.

Digital magazine Trips to Discover has made a list titled the Top Town for Fall in Every State.

So what does the list have as the best fall festination in Indiana?

The honor goes to Shipshewana in Lagrange County, about three hours north of Indianapolis.

According to Trips to Discover’s list, the town in the heart of Indiana’s Amish country is a fall destination for its buggy lane tours and the foliage along the Pumpkinvine Trail.

Locally grown pumpkins and gourds are also sold regularly at Shipshewana swap meets.

The town also has a Fall Crafters Fair September 29 – October 1 and an annual circus from October 19 – 23.

You can see the best fall towns in other states here.

We have also made our own list of fall fun activities in central Indiana.