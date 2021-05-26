INDOT announces changes for traffic monitoring program

INDIANA (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation will be changing its TrafficWise program in August.

INDOT says the new CARS Program will do a lot of things Trafficwise does, but will have even more features, including snowplow software and more stable cameras. Drivers can still click on a route and find the cameras they need. Users will also be able to pinpoint locations a lot easier to see specific spots that might be causing traffic delays.

Although the change isn’t happening officially for a few months, you can start to get familiar with it by clicking here.

